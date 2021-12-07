PM Modi, Russian President Putin Discuss Production Of Specialty Steel Under PLI Scheme

During the 21st annual summit on Monday, New Delhi and Moscow held a discussion on the production of specialty steel under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in India, and the utilisation of technologies from Russia state steel institutes for steel production in India by private and public sector companies. Following the talks between PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a 99-point joint statement ‘India-Russia: Partnership for Peace, Progress and Prosperity’ was issued.

According to the statement, the Indian side welcomed the interest of the Russian side in learning from India’s experience of gainful utilization of coal residues. Both sides also welcomed the meeting of the 1st Working Group on Coking Coal in the virtual format in October 2020. India and Russia appreciated the outcomes of the visit of the Minister of Steel of India to Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week in October 2021 and welcomed the progress made in a short span in reviving collaboration in the cooking coal and steel sectors.

"A mutually beneficial MoU for reliable long-term supplies of coal to India for steel production was signed. Discussions were held on the production of specialty steel under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in India, and utilisation of technologies from Russian state steel institutes for steel production in India by private and public sector companies," the statement read.

"The Indian Side welcomed the interest of the Russian Side in learning from India's experience of gainful utilization of coal residues. The Sides also welcomed the meeting of the 1st Working Group on Coking Coal in the virtual format in October 2020," it added.

'Positive trajectory' of bilateral trade

Further, as per the joint statement, India and Russia appreciated the resumption of the “positive trajectory” of bilateral trade. It is to mention that the two nations saw an increase of about 38% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 despite the pandemic-related restrictions. The statement added that the two nations positively assessed the overall increase of bilateral trade in 2019-20 compared to the previous year.

“The sides noted that the bilateral trade does not reflect the potential of strength and depth of India-Russia strategic partnership,” the statement read.

Putin and PM Modi also stressed the need for greater efforts to achieve the trade target of $30 billion by 2025. They placed a strong emphasis on new drivers of growth for long-term cooperation. The two leaders also underscored the need for the commencement of negotiations on Trade Agreement between India and The Eurasian Economic Union.

"They acknowledged the holding of 12 Working Group and Sub-group meetings under the IRIGC-TEC and instructed the concerned officials to expeditiously conclude meetings of pending Working Groups. The Sides also welcomed the setting up of the new Working Groups and Sub Groups on Transport, Urban Development and Railways and looked forward to the early holding of their inaugural meetings," the statement noted.

India-Russia welcome IRSED

Moreover, Putin and PM Modi welcomed the holding of the third edition of the India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED) on April 15 in virtual format. The two leaders noted the productive discussions under this format in the areas of transport, agriculture, digital transformation, tourism, industry and banking and small and medium enterprises. They considered the need to look at the way forward for the collaboration under this mechanism.

The Russian and Indian leaders welcomed the signing of the agreement of Intent between Indian PSUs and Russian company PhosAgro for the supply of fertilizers in the period of 2021/2022 calendar years. They both instructed their officials to continue discussions for agreement on long term supply and pricing arrangements. Trade-in pharmaceuticals continue to be one of the main items of India’s exports to Russia, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)