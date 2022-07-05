PM Modi Sends Warm Greetings To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris On US' 246th Independence Day

On the 246th Independence Day of the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm greetings and felicitations to American President Joe Biden. He also conveyed good wishes to US Vice President Kamala Harris and citizens of the US on the occasion of America's independence that was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on June 24, 1776. "On the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America, my warm greetings and felicitations to @POTUS @JoeBiden, @VP @KamalaHarris, and the people of the USA," PM Modi wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday joined Patricia Lacina, US Charge d'Affaires to mark New Delhi and the US' glorious 75 years of bolstering bilateral relations. "I want to thank Foreign Secretary Kwatra for joining us tonight to mark this special occasion... I am honored to stand here beside you in recognition of the strength of U.S.-India ties as we mark this milestone in our bilateral relationship," Lacina said in a statement. She hailed the deep bonds between people of both countries that bind "two of the world's largest and oldest democracies." She also noted significant meetings between Biden and PM Modi where both sides expressed a shared vision on issues of Indo-Pacific, climate crisis, and global pandemic response.

Biden and four former presidents of the US also commemorated the day by giving a special salute to the US Army and citizens of America. "It is a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation," the incumbent US President wrote on Twitter. Former US President Barack Obama thanked the American military and their families for relentless service to the nation. "Let's recommit to fighting for our democracy," Obama emphasised in a Twitter message. Donald Trump, meanwhile, took to his social media account Truth Social and wrote a rather critical post, saying "it is not looking good for our country." Noting the escalation of gun violence and inflation in the country, he said, "None of these terrible events would have happened if I were President."

Fourth of July

"Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Declaration of Independence

The US annually commemorates the Fourth of July as the day of Independence from the shackles of Britishers, making it the most important holiday in the calendar. On July 4, 1776, the US Continental Congress signed the Declaration of Independence finally stamping the end of imperial rule and freeing 13 American colonies. The declaration was promulgated by a five-member committee headed by Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams. The moment is observed as a unifying step for the building of a sovereign America.

Americans come together on this day to celebrate it with family and friends. Fireworks light the sky as people groove to patriotic tunes. People take a break from their daily chores to enjoy the liberty in life.

