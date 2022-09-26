PM Modi Set To Leave For Shinzo Abe's State Funeral; Meet With Japan PM Kishida On Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for Japan on Monday evening to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, scheduled for September 27. According to the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi will be leaving for Japan in a few hours to attend the state funeral of Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The Ministry further informed that PM Modi will also attend the greeting ceremony at Tokyo's Akasaka Palace, which will be followed by the state funeral.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and the wife of the late Shinzo Abe. Notably, the representatives of over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Japan comes after PM Kishida’s visit to India for the India-Japan Summit meeting in March. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the India-Japan diplomatic relationship. Japan is considered one of the most trusted and valued strategic partners of India.

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Kishida during the upcoming visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

PM Modi shared a bond of friendship with Abe

It is important to note that PM Modi shared a great friendship and personal relationship with the slain Japanese leader Shinzo Abe. The former Japanese Prime Minister played a significant role in enhancing the bond between India and Japan. After Abe's death on July 8, PM Modi expressed that he was "shocked and saddened beyond words". He also termed Abe as an "outstanding leader and a remarkable administrator" who worked to make Japan and the world a better place.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi also shared a picture of Abe and him on Twitter and said that he was always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties. "Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association," he tweeted.

Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association. pic.twitter.com/Mw2nR1bIGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi and PM Abe developed a personal bond through their meetings and interactions spanning over a decade, beginning from PM Modi’s visit to Japan in 2007 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The two leaders elevated India-Japan relations to the status of Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Notably, Abe was assassinated on July 8 after a gunman opened fire on him from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in Japan's Nara prefecture. Following the incident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.