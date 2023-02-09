PM Modi Speaks To Israel Counterpart Netanyahu; Discuss Ways To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the ways to boost the close relationship between the two countries. Israel PM Netanyahu also said that the two nations will better the nations' security and the economic relations, with special importance to high-end technology.

Taking to Twitter, Israel's Prime Minister wrote, "Just spoke with Indian PM Narendra Modi about ways to strengthen the close relationship between Israel and India. Together we'll advance security and economic relations, with a focus on high-tech. Exciting times ahead!"

As per the statement by the Israeli PMO, the phone call lasted for around 20 minutes.

Second telephonic call after Netyanyahu became Prime Minister for 6th term

Interestingly, this was the second telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu after the latter again became Israel's Prime Minister two weeks back for the sixth time. Both the leaders affirmed to work towards bolstering the bilateral strategic cooperation in various fields.

Earlier on January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, Netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together."

Prime Minister Modi also invited Netanyahu to pay a visit to India, when he spoke to the Israeli President the last time.

Netanyahu, 73, became Israel's Prime Minister for the sixth term on December 29, 2022. He is also Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister.

