PM Modi Speaks To Philippines President Marcos Jr, Looks Forward To Boost Bilateral Ties

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Philippines new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and expressed his desire to work closely with him to improve bilateral ties. PM Modi further congratulated Marcos Jr. on becoming the 17th President of the Philippines during the phone call. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Pleased to speak with President @bongbongmarcos today. I conveyed my best wishes to him for a successful tenure as the President of the Republic of the Philippines.”

Furthermore, the two leaders of the nations reviewed many areas of bilateral ties and expressed their satisfaction with how quickly their nations' collaboration has grown in recent years, as per a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs. In addition to reiterating the crucial part the Philippines plays in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, the prime minister stated a desire to deepen bilateral ties.

PM Modi gave Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a guarantee that India will fully back his goals and initiatives for the development of the Philippines, the release stated.

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. sworn in as the President on June 30

On June 30, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. took the oath of office as the 17th president of the Philippines. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the Philippines President, thirty years after his father was ousted in a popular rebellion. He vowed during the swearing-in event in Manila that his country will "go far under my watch." According to a CGTN report, the 64-year-old leader, who designated himself, as an agriculture minister, pledged to put food security first and said that "the role of agriculture cries for the urgent attention that its neglect and misdirection now demands."

Rodrigo Duterte, who gained infamy for his aggressive anti-drug campaign and vowed to execute suspected traffickers after he left office, was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos, according to Channel News Asia.

Notably, activists and people who had experienced martial law under his father's rule protested Marcos Jr.'s inauguration, which took place at noon on the steps of the National Museum in Manila. Thousands of police officers, including snipers, SWAT commandos, and anti-riot units, were positioned in the bayside tourist area to ensure security, according to the Associated Press.

