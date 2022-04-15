PM Modi Speaks To Vietnamese Counterpart Phu Trong; Seeks Bolstering Of Trade & Ties

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, on April 15, Friday. During their interaction, the duo complimented each other and lauded the growing pace of the widening cooperation and diplomatic relations between both nations.



Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea. PM Modi, during the call, emphasized Vietnam's stature as a pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision and expressed his desire to broaden the scope of the bilateral ties while also striving to broaden existing initiatives swiftly.

PM Modi lauds strategic cooperation with Vietnam on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the duo used the meeting to exchange views on an array of bilateral, regional, and global issues. During the meeting, India and Vietnam also agreed to promote closer cooperation in economic, trade, and defence engagement.

Spoke with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam H. E. Nguyen Phu Trong today. We exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and agreed to promote closer cooperation in our economic, trade and defence engagement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the joint cooperation agreement was established under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016.

PM Modi also demanded that India's pharmaceutical and agricultural exports be given easier access to the Vietnamese market. He further acknowledged the historical and civilizational ties between the two nations and expressed his delight at India's participation in the restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

During the highly constructive discussion, the two leaders also agreed to strengthen the defence cooperation between both nations.