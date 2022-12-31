Messages of condolences began pouring in from all around the world after the demise of former Catholic Church head Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday. His death was condoled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter and offered sympathies to “millions” of people who are grieving the loss.

“Saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ,” PM Modi wrote, adding that the Pope “will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing.”

British premier Rishi Sunak also sent condolences and reminisced about the Pope’s visit to the United Kingdom in the year 2010. “I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country,” Sunak tweeted, adding that his “thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today.”

French President Emmanuelle Macron also joined leaders from around the world paying tribute to Pope Benedict XVI today.

A translation of Mr Macron's Twitter statement reads: "My thoughts go out to Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with all his soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world."

Saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2022

I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.



He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country.



My thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022

On behalf of the UK House of Commons, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences and sorrow on receiving the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict. pic.twitter.com/uYEOFWaKCD — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) December 31, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI.



In 2010 he became the first Pope to visit the Abbey in its thousand-year history when he attended a service and prayed at the Shrine of St Edward the Confessor during his State Visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/wTLHiPRayB — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) December 31, 2022

Mes pensées vont aux catholiques de France et du monde, endeuillés par le départ de Sa Sainteté Benoît XVI, qui œuvra avec âme et intelligence pour un monde plus fraternel. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2022

UK condoles death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons, conveyed his “heartfelt condolences and sorrow on receiving the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict” on behalf of the house. Moreover, UK’s royal church Westminster Abbey tweeted an image of the deceased Pope and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI. In 2010 he became the first Pope to visit the Abbey in its thousand-year history when he attended a service and prayed at the Shrine of St Edward the Confessor during his State Visit to the UK.”

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said. On Monday morning, 2 January 2023, the body of Pope Emeritus will be placed in Saint Peter's Basilica so the faithful can bid adieu to the revered leader.