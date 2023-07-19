PM Modi Thanks US For Return Of Trafficked Artefacts, Says 'this Will Make Indians Happy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 19, expressed gratitude to the United States for returning more than 100 priceless Indian artefacts that are highly significant from both a cultural and religious standpoint.

“This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to the USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history,” tweeted PM Modi.

The United States on Monday, July 17, handed over 105 trafficked antiquities to India at the India Consulate in New York. These valuable artefacts illustrate the diversity of Indian civilization and date as far back as the 2nd century AD. These include notable cultural and religious heritage such as:

12-13th century Marble Arch, from Rajasthan

14-15th century Apsara, from Central India

14-15th century Sambandar, from South India

17-18th century Bronze Nataraja, from South India

The collection contains items made of stone, wood, metal, and terracotta. Of the 105 items, about 50 are religious in nature and include Hinduism, Jainism, and Islam. The antiques will shortly be returned to India.

Repatriation follows PM’s visit

The return of these antiques follows PM Modi's historic trip to the US in June, during which he was warmly received by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House and addressed a session of the US Congress.

Notably, the Modi administration has been persistent in its pursuit to retrieve stolen Indian artefacts. In earlier visits, like PM Modi's 2016 trip to the US, the US side has given over 16 antiques. Similar to this, the US government sent 157 items to India during the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the US in September 2021.



