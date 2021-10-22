From Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to President of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked several world leaders for wishing India on achieving the historic feat of crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, 21 October. India rose to global recognition for its massive vaccination drive in its fight against COVID-19 and administering 100 crore Coronavirus vaccines around 9:47 AM on Thursday, as per the CoWIN portal.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that administering a billion jabs is not only a “huge accomplishment” for the country but also for the entire world. While replying to Tshering, Prime Minister Modi noted that New Delhi “deeply cherishes” friendship with Thimphu.

Meanhwile, World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged India’s efforts in handling the coronavirus pandemic and congratulated PM Modi, scientists among others for protecting the vulnerable people. Replying to the WHO chief, PM Modi noted that the “need of the hour” is vaccine equity.

The world leaders that congratulated India include Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering and the WHO chief.

Thank you Excellency @LAZARUSCHAKWERA for your wishes on India crossing #VaccineCentury.



Vaccine accessibility is a key to fighting the pandemic. We are in it together. https://t.co/ti6uVkpJdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Thank you, PM @naftalibennett. Appreciate your warm words. This milestone has been made possible by India's scientists, health workers and innovators who are also, along with their Israeli counterparts, building the foundations of our knowledge-based strategic partnership. https://t.co/0k2lcLX3Qn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Thank you President @ibusolih for your kind wishes.



I am pleased to see the progress of the vaccination drive in the Maldives.



As neighbours and close friends, our partnership to overcome COVID-19 has borne fruit.#VaccineCentury https://t.co/1KfsOR6O2q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Thank you my friend @PresRajapaksa. Recent initiatives such as inaugural international flight to Kushinagar from Sri Lanka and our respective vaccination drives will further strengthen our diverse relationship and enhance interaction between our brotherly people. #VaccineCentury https://t.co/9yfrTGilBw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Thank you Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering for your kind words on this historic occasion.



We deeply cherish our friendship with Bhutan!



India remains committed in our fight against COVID-19 together with the region and the world. @PMBhutan #VaccineCentury https://t.co/qtzJxFLIX1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

I welcome the support and partnership from my friend @DrTedros in the global fight against COVID-19. This reaffirms the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the need of the hour to ensure #VaccineEquity globally.

🇮🇳’s #VaccineCentury is a key milestone in that direction! https://t.co/2nPL3UcQkx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

India crosses 100 crore COVID vaccine mark

On Thursday, India achieved the historic feat of administering over 100 crores of coronavirus vaccine doses since the national vaccination drive was kickstarted. In order to celebrate the achievement, Prime Minister Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The vaccination drive in India was launched on 16 January, 2021 with the frontline workers being eligible for the inoculation from 2 February.

Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/MUObjQKpga — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Gradually, the immunisation campaign was expanded to include persons above the age of 60 and above 45 with comorbidities from 1 March. From 1 April, all people above 45 were eligible and from 1 May, all people above the age of 18 were allowed to get the vaccine shot. According to the CoWIN portal, so far the nation has administered more than 1,00,62,35,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 19,00,000 were done on Thursday.

It is also pertinent to note that Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to the state-wise vaccine coverage published on the MyGov website on Thursday, UP is followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh.

India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

