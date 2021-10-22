Last Updated:

'Vaccine equity need of hour': PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Wishing India On 100 Crore COVID Vaccination Feat

From Israeli PM Bennett to Malawi President Chakwera, PM Narendra Modi thanked several world leaders for wishing India for crossing 100 cr vaccinations.

Naftali bennett

From Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to President of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked several world leaders for wishing India on achieving the historic feat of crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, 21 October. India rose to global recognition for its massive vaccination drive in its fight against COVID-19 and administering 100 crore Coronavirus vaccines around 9:47 AM on Thursday, as per the CoWIN portal. 

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that administering a billion jabs is not only a “huge accomplishment” for the country but also for the entire world. While replying to Tshering, Prime Minister Modi noted that New Delhi “deeply cherishes” friendship with Thimphu. 

Meanhwile, World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged India’s efforts in handling the coronavirus pandemic and congratulated PM Modi, scientists among others for protecting the vulnerable people. Replying to the WHO chief, PM Modi noted that the “need of the hour” is vaccine equity. 

The world leaders that congratulated India include Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering and the WHO chief. 

India crosses 100 crore COVID vaccine mark

On Thursday, India achieved the historic feat of administering over 100 crores of coronavirus vaccine doses since the national vaccination drive was kickstarted. In order to celebrate the achievement, Prime Minister Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The vaccination drive in India was launched on 16 January, 2021 with the frontline workers being eligible for the inoculation from 2 February.  

Gradually, the immunisation campaign was expanded to include persons above the age of 60 and above 45 with comorbidities from 1 March. From 1 April, all people above 45 were eligible and from 1 May, all people above the age of 18 were allowed to get the vaccine shot. According to the CoWIN portal, so far the nation has administered more than 1,00,62,35,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 19,00,000 were done on Thursday. 

It is also pertinent to note that Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to the state-wise vaccine coverage published on the MyGov website on Thursday, UP is followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh. 

