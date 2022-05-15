PM Modi To Address Buddha Jayanti Event In Nepal On May 16; Full Itinerary Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh to interact with state ministers at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Monday, May 16.

PM Modi will depart from Delhi airport in IAF BBJ at around 8 am on May 16 and is scheduled to reach Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh at 9:20 am.

From Kushinagar, he is scheduled to depart at 9:25 am to Lumbini in Nepal by MI-17 helicopter on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. In his fifth visit to Nepal since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers at Lumbini. Later, he is scheduled to deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the ‘Shilanyas’ (laying of the foundation stone) ceremony scheduled for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

Later, the Prime Minister will reach Kushinagar International airport in Uttar Pradesh by 4:05 pm.

PM Modi's Uttar Pradesh schedule

PM Modi is scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh’s council of ministers at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. His interaction with the Uttar Pradesh ministers will centre around the progress of implementation of development schemes at the grassroots level in various districts and divisions of Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar to offer prayers at around 4:20 pm. He is scheduled to return back to Delhi airport in IAF BBJ by 4:50 pm on 16 May, Monday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries," a statement from the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.