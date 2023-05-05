PM Modi To Be Guest Of Honour For Bastille Day Parade In France On July 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year's Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour on July 14, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

An Indian armed forces' contingent will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts, the MEA said in a statement.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour, it said.

Prime Minister Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the MEA said.

India and France have a shared vision of peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

"This historic visit will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 presidency," the statement said.

Taking to Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also used the Indian language 'Hindi' in his tweet to express his joy.

Cher Narendra, heureux de t'accueillir à Paris comme invité d'honneur du défilé du 14 juillet !



प्रिय नरेंद्र, 14 जुलाई की परेड के सम्मानित अतिथिके रूप में तुम्हारा पेरिस में स्वागत कर के मुझे बहुतखुशी होगी। pic.twitter.com/XTJi4MiE0E — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 5, 2023

Recently, Macron also wished all the workers in France on May Dya for their hard work and contribution to the sovereignty of the nation. “You get up early to feed us. You promote the know-how of our territories. You contribute to our sovereignty. On this May 1st, to all the workers, thank you,” Macron tweeted on Monday.

Vous vous levez tôt pour nous nourrir.

Vous faites rayonner les savoir-faire de nos territoires. Vous contribuez à notre souveraineté.



En ce 1er mai, à tous les travailleurs, merci. pic.twitter.com/nlDjTUUFsO — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 1, 2023

(With Inputs from PTI)