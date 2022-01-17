PM Modi To Deliver 'State Of The World' Special Address At WEF’s Davos Agenda 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be delivering the ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will address the WEF at 8:30pm via video conference. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.

Several heads of state will address the event including Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen. Monday’s event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss the ways to address them.

'Davos Agenda 2022'

Meanwhile, due to the pandemic, this will be the second year that the Davos Agenda summit will be held digitally. According to the schedule, the WEF has said that the 'Davos Agenda 2022' will be the first global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for this year. The event will feature heads of state and government, CEO’s and other leaders. They are expected to have a long dialogue on critical collective challenges.

“The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022. Through special addresses and panels with leaders of G20 economies and international organisations, the Davos Agenda 2022 will provide crucial insights into a range of critical challenges. Participants will hear first-hand how these leaders will drive action in these and other areas,” the WEF said.

"The event will also mark the launch of several Forum initiatives including efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic," it added.

(Image: PIB)

