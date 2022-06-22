PM Modi To Embark On 2-day Visit To Germany On June 26-27 To Attend G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit under the German Presidency on June 26-27, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. Notably, PM Modi will be visiting Germany's Schloss Elmau on the invitation from the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to attend the upcoming G7 summit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi is likely to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy. Along with India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues. It is significant to mention that the G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the presidency) can invite other countries in the summit as well.

"The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany," a statement from a press release of the MEA read. Notably, it will be PM Modi's second visit to Germany in two months as his last visit to Germany was on May 02 for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

MEA further stated that on the sideline of the summit at Schloss Elmau, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

PM Modi to visit UAE after G7 summit

The Ministry of External Affairs in its press release said that after attending the G7 summit in Germany, PM Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.