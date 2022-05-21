PM Modi To Hold 23 Engagements In Japan; Inside Details Of His QUAD Visit Accessed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan next week to attend the fourth QUAD Summit in Tokyo where he will have business, diplomatic and community interactions. According to the inside details of the meeting, accessed by Republic Media Network, PM Modi has 23 engagements in 40 hours of stay in Japan for the QUAD summit.

This includes his meeting with three world leaders, US President Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. On the sidelines of the QUAD summit, he will hold bilateral talks with President Biden and his Japanese counterpart Kishida.

PM Modi will also interact with over 30 Japanese CEOs. On May 23, PM will address a business summit and meet with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. The QUAD Summit and bilateral talks will take place on May 24. As per his schedule, PM will spend one night in Tokyo and two nights on the plane travelling.

Agenda of the 4th QUAD summit

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the forthcoming QUAD Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest. “The Leaders will review the progress of QUAD initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration,” it said.

In a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed that the leaders are expected to deliberate on "challenges and opportunities" in the Indo-pacific region in accordance with the agenda of the deliberations, a clear indication that China's aggression in the region will be a part of the talks. Apart from China's actions, the QUAD summit is likely to review the progress of the working groups formed last year on critical technologies, cybersecurity, vaccine distribution, climate change, space and other issues. The summit will also discuss regional issues like the Russian war in Ukraine.

"Since its first summit, Quad has been working to implement a positive and constructive agenda with a strong focus on enabling peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Image: AP