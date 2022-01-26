PM Modi To Virtually Host First India-Central Asia Summit In New Delhi On Jan 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on Thursday. The meeting will be convened in the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and the first such engagement between India and Central Asian countries at this level of leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday. During the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss key steps to bolster India-Central Asia relations to reach a "newer height."

"The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are the part of India's 'extended neighbourhood'," MEA said in a statement.

The leaders at the summit shall also exchange views on mutual interests like evolving issues of regional and international security. It will also follow up on the high-level engagements India and Central Asian countries have been involved in since the "historic visit" of PM Modi to all Central Asian countries in 2015. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, that have been high-level exchanges and bilateral and multilateral forums," MEA said.

Notably, the state-head level congregation is a part of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. Since the inception of the High-level Dialogue, the third Foreign Ministers-level meeting was held in New Delhi from December 18 to 20. The conclave has provided an impetus to the relations between New Delhi and the Central Asian nations, MEA said.

"The Summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the leaders of India and the central Asian countries to comprehensive and in during India-Central Asia partnership," MEA added.

India-Central Asia Summit to be held after Republic Day

It is to mention that the participating leaders - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sasur Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev were earlier expected to be invited as chief guests at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. However, no formal announcements were made owing to the COVID-19 situation. Later, New Delhi decided to go forward with January 26 Republic Day celebrations without foreign guests.

It is the second year in a row the Republic Day celebrations have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, UK PM Boris Johnson called off his visit last minute due to the rapid surge of the virus in Britain.

(Image: PTI)