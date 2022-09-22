PM Modi To Visit Tokyo To Attend Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s State Funeral On September 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Japan on September 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press briefing on Thursday, September 22. According to reports, nearly 6,400 people are expected to attend the state funeral at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, including dignitaries from several countries across the world.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that attendees will include high-profile dignitaries like US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several others. US Vice President's spokesperson Kirsten Allen stated that Harris would be flying to Tokyo on behalf of President Joe Biden to head the delegation at Abe's state funeral. According to the Japanese government, the state funeral has been planned for Abe because he was the longest-serving Prime Minister and its most well-known politician both domestically as well as globally.

PM Modi shared a great friendship with Abe

It is worth noting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a great friendship with slain Japanese leader Abe. After Abe's death on July 8, PM Modi expressed that he was "shocked and saddened beyond words". He also termed Abe as an "outstanding leader and a remarkable administrator" who worked to make Japan and the world a better place. PM Modi also lauded his contribution to enhancing ties between India and Japan to the level of a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership." Paying tribute to the Japanese leader, PM Modi also recalled his first meeting with Abe in 2007 when he had visited Tokyo as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Abe was assassinated on July 8

It is pertinent to mention here that Abe was assassinated on July 8. A gunman opened fire on Abe from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in Japan's Nara prefecture. Following the incident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Several leaders across the world paid their condolences to Japan and to Abe's family following the tragic incident.

