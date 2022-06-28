PM Modi To Visit UAE Today To Offer His Condolences On Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed's Demise

On his way to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday make a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

PM Modi, who departed from Munich early this morning, will land in Abu Dhabi at 3:30 PM to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will return to New Delhi at 10:45 PM.

PM Modi's itinerary for June 28

7:20 AM - Departure from Munich

3:30 PM - Land in Abu Dhabi

5 PM - Depart from Abu Dhabi

10:45 PM - Land in New Delhi

In recent years, relations and commercial ties between India and UAE have expanded to a great extent. Earlier this February, India and UAE signed the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at boosting merchandise trade between the two nations to $100 billion over the next five years.

India-UAE CEPA agreement

The CEPA was signed during the India-UAE virtual summit held between PM Modi, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The deal includes many firsts such as automatic authorisation for Indian pharma products, strict rules of origin and a safeguard mechanism against a surge in imports

CEPA would generate 10 lakh jobs across labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, footwear, pharma, agriculture products, medical devices, plastics, sports goods and automobiles, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry had said, following the agreement.

PM Modi is visiting the UAE a day after attending the G7 Summit in Germany where he met US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other dignitaries.

On his two-day visit to Germany, PM highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing while addressing the G7 Summit.