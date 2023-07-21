PM Modi Urges Ranil Wickremesinghe To Ensure Dignity Of Tamilians Living In Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. After both the nations exchanged several agreements to bolster connectivity, PM Modi emphasised on fullfilling aspirations of Tamil community living in the island nation and appealed to the Sri Lankan government to assure their respect and dignity.

Addressing a joint press meet, PM Modi nudged the Sri Lankan President to hold early elections to the provincial councils of the country and to implement the 13th amendment for transfer of the power from the Central to the local governments in its Tamil-majority Northern and Eastern provinces.

"We hope that the Sri Lankan Govt will fulfill the aspirations of Tamils and take forward the process for equality, justice, peace. We hope it will fulfill its commitment to the implementation of the 13th Amendment and Provincial Council Elections," said PM Modi.

I am confident Sri Lanka will keep working to fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community. This year we mark 75 years of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and 200 years since the Indian origin Tamil community arrived in Sri Lanka. During the joint press meet with President… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

India stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Sri Lanka

A massive economic crisis gripped the island nation last year, escalating national outrage against the incumbent government. The economic crisis turned worse when the country suffered short-supply of essential items including food, fuel and medicines, among others. While strengthening New Delhi-Colombo relations, PM Modi mentioned that people of the island nation faced severe challenges last year, but India stood shoulder to shoulder with them at the time of crisis. He also congratulated Ranil Wickremesinghe on completing one year in office.

In response to PM Modi, the Sri Lankan President said, "I have appraised Prime Minister of the extraordinary challenges that Sri Lanka has experienced in economic, social and political terms in the past year and of the reform measures I have spearheaded on a number of fronts in overcoming these challenges." He thanked PM Modi for the solidarity and support rendered to Sri Lanka in what was undoubtedly the most challenging period in our modern history."