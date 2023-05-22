PM Modi Wants To Take India-Australia Ties To 'next Level', Forge Closer Defense Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 22 said that he intends to take the bilateral ties between India and Australia to the "next level" and forge greater defence and security partnership. Speaking in an interview with The Australian, PM Modi said that New Delhi desires an "open and free" Indo-Pacific that adheres to the rules-based international order. The Indo-Pacific region, said the Prime Minister, faces scores of challenges such as climate change, terrorism, security of sea lanes of communication and piracy that need a cooperative approach. India believes that the resolution of such challenges requires shared efforts, he stressed.

"I am not a person who gets satisfied easily," PM Modi told the newspaper. "I have seen that Prime Minister Albanese is the same. I am confident that when we are together again in Sydney, we will get the opportunity to explore how we can take our relations to the next level, identify new areas of complementariness and can expand our co-operation," he added.

#LIVE | PM Modi will be in Sydney till Wednesday evening. He will hold bilateral meetings with PM of Australia Anthony Albanese. PM will also meet leading CEOs. Australian PM will also hold dinner for PM Modi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.#PMModi pic.twitter.com/VwUqi0z4Nt — Republic (@republic) May 22, 2023

PM @narendramodi arrived in the Sydney a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/8UsATBt3YN — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 22, 2023

India, Australia share interests in free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Prime Minister, who is in Australia during the last leg of his three nations visit, said that India and Australia will strengthen the defence links and trade cooperation for the overall progress of the region. "As two democracies, India and Australia have shared interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment of our strategic viewpoints," PM was quoted as saying. "The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defence and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises," he furthermore added.

Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/gE8obDI5eD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

PM Modi iterated that India's non-aligned foreign policy does not impact its commitment to allies. No bilateral relations would be harmed by India's "refusal" to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, he noted, adding that Australia is an important partner. "An advantage of being good friends is that we can discuss freely and appreciate each other's viewpoint. Australia understands India's position and it does not impact our bilateral relationship," the PM was quoted as saying. He stressed that the two countries will move forward to bolster cooperation across fields such as technology, clean energy, critical minerals, mining, and cyberspace. India and Australia will focus on building resilient supply chains, and ensuring the skilled professionals in both countries, the premier said in the interview.

India and Australia's bilateral comprehensive partnership has transformed due to scores of annual summits held between the two nations, economic cooperation and trade agreements. "We have progressed significantly in the areas of defence, security, investment, education, water, climate change and renewable energy, sports, science, health, and culture, among others," the Prime Minister stated. PM Modi's visit to the country is building on Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit that was held in March this year, the Australian government said in a statement, adding that the two counterparts will continue the discussions held at the recent G7 Summit as well as Quad Leaders' meet in Hiroshima, Japan. The Prime Minister departed from Papua New Guinea after attending the FIPIC Summit III and arrived in Australia to hold a meeting with PM Anthony Albanese.