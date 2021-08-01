PM Modi Will Become First Indian Prime Minister To Lead UNSC Meeting, Says Syed Akbaruddin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first-ever Indian PM to preside over a meeting during New Delhi's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said Syed Akbaruddin, India's former envoy to UN, on Sunday. Akbaruddin was the former Permanent Representative of India to the UN and said that in over 75 years, it will be the first time that an Indian PM has presiding over an event of the 15-member UN body. He says that this depicts that the country wants to lead from the front.

He was quoted saying, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister, who has decided to preside over a meeting of the United Nation Security Council. It shows that leadership wants to lead from the front. It also shows that India and its political leadership are invested in our foreign policy ventures.” India assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC on Sunday and will be hosting signature events that are related to maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month. Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will also chair high-level meetings on topics of global importance.

A significant moment in India's international relations

He added, "Although this is a virtual meeting, it's still a first meeting of the sort for us. It is historic. The last time an Indian PM was engaged in this effort was the then PM PV Narasimha Rao in 1992 when he attended a UNSC meeting.” India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

Tirumurti said in a video message, "India has just assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council on 1st August. India and France enjoy historical and close relations. I thank France for all the support which they've given us during our stint in the Security Council." During the rotatory presidential stint, India will be organising three high-level signature meetings that will be focussing on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism. India will also organise a memorial event to pay tribute to the peacekeepers.

(With ANI Inputs)