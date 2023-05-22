PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Singaporean Counterpart As Lee Tests Positive For COVID

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today, Loong took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for the virus. The 71-year-old received the positive result after he returned home from a work trip in Africa and Asia. While Long attended the ASEAN summit in Indonesia from May 10 to May 11, he officially paid a visit to South Africa from May 14 to May 16. PM Modi has now arived in Australia as a part of his final leg of the three-nation tour.

“Wishing my friend @leehsienloong good health and a quick recovery,” Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. PM Modi was responding to the tweet posted by Loong earlier today in which he revealed that he has tested positive for COVID. “I tested positive for COVID-19 for the 1st time this morning. This comes after my recent work trips. I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic. Pls continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date,” Loong wrote on Twitter and shared a photograph of the positive report.

Lee’s plea to fellow citizens to vaccinate themselves against COVID

After testing positive, Lee was informed that he got the last COVID-19 booster shot in November. He also urged civilians to keep their vaccinations “up to date” to reduce the severe impact of the illness. Prior to this, the country's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung stated that fewer seniors in the parliament are keeping up with their COVID-19 shots. He also warned that this can have a wider impact since it could weaken the population’s resistance against coronavirus over time and make the whole nation more vulnerable to the virus again.

Meanwhile, PM Modi landed in Sydney on Monday evening where he was received by Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell. According to a statement released by the government of Australia, during their bilateral meeting, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will discuss initiatives to boost trade and investments between the two nations along with the need to establish solid defence and security cooperation. At the Sydney airport, members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.