PM Modi, World Leaders Attend Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's State Funeral In Tokyo

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined several global leaders in paying tributes to Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated in July

Shinzo Abe state funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined several global leaders in paying tributes to Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated in July this year. Thousands of attendees, including representatives from over 217 countries, territories, and international organizations gathered for his state funeral in Tokyo.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was shot on July 8 while he was delivering a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara. He died later that day. Japan began a state funeral for its longest-serving Prime Minister on Tuesday, with his widow Akie carrying his ashes into a Tokyo hall amidst thousands of mourners.

Akie, dressed in a black kimono, carried Abe's ashes in a box covered with decorative fabric into the Budokan venue while a 19-gun salute sounded in honour of the former PM. This is only the second time a politician is getting a state funeral in Japan, the last one was several decades ago.

PM Modi attends Shinzo Abe's funeral

Shinzo Abe is credited with reshaping Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India. Following the premier's death, India announced one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for Abe.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to honour the late Japanese leader whom he referred to as his 'dear friend'. PM met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and underlined Abe's contributions to strengthening the bilateral partnership between India and Japan, as well as his vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was one of the country's most recognisable political figures, known for cultivating international alliances and his "Abenomics" economic strategy.

