PM Modi, Danish Counterpart Discuss Ways To Work Together In Covid-affected World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discussed different ways to work together in the COVID-affected world, over a telephonic conversation on Thursday. Both the leaders discussed the steps taken in their two respective countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic during the phone call.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Denmark's successful efforts in lifting lockdown restrictions without a further increase in the number of Coronavirus cases. The two leaders also agreed to keep their experts in touch so that they can tackle the virus spread by learning from each other's experiences.

"The prime minister appreciated Denmark's success in lifting the lockdown restrictions without causing an increase in infections. It was agreed that Indian and Danish experts would remain in touch to learn from each other's experience," an official statement read.

A strong Green Strategic Partnership

The two leaders also committed themselves to work towards the goal of creating a strong Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark.

"Agreeing that sectors like Health Research, Clean and Green Energy, and Climate Change resilience offer tremendous scope for mutually beneficial collaboration, the leaders committed themselves to work towards the goal of creating a robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark."

Both leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen India-Denmark relations. The two prime ministers welcomed the successful organisation of the Joint Commission Meeting between their Foreign Ministers on May 12.

(With inputs from agency)