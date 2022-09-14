PM Narendra Modi Greets King Of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck In Delhi; Watch

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, 14 September. PM Modi welcomed Wangchuck as he came out of his car. Both Jigme Khesar Namgyel and PM Modi posed for cameras while shaking hands. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AdFpxwBobK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

PM Modi honoured with Bhutan's highest civilian award

Earlier in 2021, The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, conferred its highest civilian award, 'the Order of the Druk Gyalpo', on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award on the occasion of Bhutan's National Day. Modi expressed gratitude to the King of Bhutan for honouring him with highest civilian award. He also thanked Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tsering and said, he was "deeply touched" by the warm gesture of Bhutan.

Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan! I am deeply touched by this warm gesture, and express my grateful thanks to His Majesty the King of Bhutan. https://t.co/uVWC4FiZYT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2021

In a series of tweets, Modi stressed, "I admire Bhutan for its unique model of sustainable development and the deeply spiritual way of life. Successive Druk Gyalpos - Their Majesties the Kings - have given a unique identity to the Kingdom, and nurtured the special bond of neighbourly friendship that our nations share." He further stated that India will always cherish Bhutan as "one of its closest friends and neighbours." PM Modi stated that India will continue to support the development journey of Bhutan in every possible way. Earlier in April, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Bhutan.

Image: Twitter/@ANI