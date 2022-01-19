PM Narendra Modi To Host And Chair First India-Central Asia States Meeting On January 27

India will host the first meeting with five crucial Central Asian countries on January 27. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27. As per the release, PM Modi will chair the meeting with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Amid the spread of the new COVID variant, Omicron, the meeting is scheduled virtually. Notably, this will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

"The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s "Extended Neighbourhood”. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high levels at bilateral and multilateral forums," said the statement released by MEA on January 19.

PM @narendramodi will be hosting the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format on 27 Jan 2022.



— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 19, 2022

During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders of the Central Asian nations are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. Apart from focussing on regional issues, it is also expected that the leaders will discuss the evolving international security situation. "The Summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the Leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership," according to MEA.

PM Modi called on by Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Nations in December

Notably, earlier in December last year, foreign Ministers of five Central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan- jointly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they held extensive discussion on trade and connectivity, development partnership and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan. It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming meeting is also important in other ways as New Delhi and the Central Asian countries will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2022.

Image: PTI