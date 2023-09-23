Poilievre Condemns 'hateful Comments' Against Hindus In Canada As Nijjar Row Intensifies

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre lambasted the Trudeau administration by pointing out that Hindus in Canada are receiving “hateful comments” amid the Nijjar row. Tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi reached an all-time high after the Canadian Prime Minister accused the Indian government of being allegedly involved in the death of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While New Delhi vehemently denied these allegations, both nations expelled senior diplomats and took other measures souring the ties even further.

Highlighting the plight of Hindus the Canadian opposition took to X, formally known as Twitter. In his tweet, Poilievre insisted that Hindus have made “invaluable contributions” to “every part” of Canadian society. “Every Canadian deserves to live without fear and feel welcomed in their community,” Poilievre wrote on X on Saturday. “In recent days, we have seen hateful comments targeting Hindus in Canada. Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here,” he added.

Every Canadian deserves to live without fear and feel welcomed in their community.



In recent days, we have seen hateful comments targeting Hindus in Canada. Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 22, 2023

Earlier this month, Poilievre demanded to see “more facts” before he makes more judgement on the issue. Poiliever pointed out that Trudeau has never addressed the interference of Beijing in the domestic matters of Canada. "I find it interesting that he knew about vast foreign interference by Beijing for many years at the same time Beijing kept two citizens hostage and he said nothing and he did nothing,” the opposition leader said at a press briefing.

Trudeau loses popularity even at home

Amid the rising tensions between India and Canada over the Najjar row, the Canadian Prime Minister has lost significant popularity among Canadians. According to Global News, Poilievre has gained a moment in the recent pollings with 40 per cent of Canadians saying he’s the best choice to be the next Prime Minister of Canada. As per the Canadian news outlet, the latest polls indicate that if an election were held today, the Conservatives, led by Poilievre, could potentially form the next majority government in Canada. The figures become important since the next general elections in Canada are scheduled to take place on or before October 20, 2025.