POJK Refugees Release Calendar With Photographs Of POJK Religious Places Ignored By Admin

A calendar was released by POK Visthapit Sewa Samiti on January 27 and that includes photos of religious places of Hindus and Sikhs that are being not taken care of now by the POJK administration. With hopes to get back POKJ, refugees of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir released the POJK calendar.

The photos that are printed on the calendar show that the religious places of Hindus and Sikhs have been neglected in Pakistan. POJK refugees have also demanded PM Modi merge POJK into India now. They also said that they want to go to their religious places in POJK.

Religious places of minorities in the calendar

The religious places depicted month-wise in the calendar are:

January - Ban Ganga Temple at Khurrata, Kotli

February - Gurdwara near Mangla Dam, Mirpur

March - Gurdwara Har Govind Singh, Muzaffarabad, Rawlakot Poonch

April - Kirtangarh Gurdwara Mirpur

May - Mangla Mata Temple

June - Shiv Temple of Bhimber

July - Shiv Temple Main Bazaar, Mirpur

August - Gossai Temple Mirpur

September - Namkian Sahib Gurdwara Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

October - Raghunath Temple, Mirpur

November - Sharada Peeth Temple, Neelum Valley, and Manthal Buddhist Rock at Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

December - Sun Temple at Mandole, Poonch