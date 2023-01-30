POJK Refugees Release Calendar With Photographs Of POJK Religious Places Ignored By Admin

Quick links:
Image: Republic
A calendar was released by POK Visthapit Sewa Samiti on January 27 and that includes photos of religious places of Hindus and Sikhs that are being not taken care of now by the POJK administration. With hopes to get back POKJ, refugees of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir released the POJK calendar.
The photos that are printed on the calendar show that the religious places of Hindus and Sikhs have been neglected in Pakistan. POJK refugees have also demanded PM Modi merge POJK into India now. They also said that they want to go to their religious places in POJK.
The religious places depicted month-wise in the calendar are:
January - Ban Ganga Temple at Khurrata, Kotli
February - Gurdwara near Mangla Dam, Mirpur
March - Gurdwara Har Govind Singh, Muzaffarabad, Rawlakot Poonch
April - Kirtangarh Gurdwara Mirpur
May - Mangla Mata Temple
June - Shiv Temple of Bhimber
July - Shiv Temple Main Bazaar, Mirpur
August - Gossai Temple Mirpur
September - Namkian Sahib Gurdwara Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan
October - Raghunath Temple, Mirpur
November - Sharada Peeth Temple, Neelum Valley, and Manthal Buddhist Rock at Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan
December - Sun Temple at Mandole, Poonch