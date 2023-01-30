Last Updated:

POJK Refugees Release Calendar With Photographs Of POJK Religious Places Ignored By Admin

A calendar has been released by POK Visthapit Sewa Samiti on January 27 and includes photos of religious places of Hindus and Sikhs.

Written By
Saumya joshi
POJK calender

Image: Republic


A calendar was released by POK Visthapit Sewa Samiti on January 27 and that includes photos of religious places of Hindus and Sikhs that are being not taken care of now by the POJK administration. With hopes to get back POKJ, refugees of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir released the POJK calendar.

The photos that are printed on the calendar show that the religious places of Hindus and Sikhs have been neglected in Pakistan. POJK refugees have also demanded PM Modi merge POJK into India now. They also said that they want to go to their religious places in POJK. 

Religious places of minorities in the calendar 

The religious places depicted month-wise in the calendar are: 

January

January - Ban Ganga Temple at Khurrata, Kotli

February

February -  Gurdwara near Mangla Dam, Mirpur

March

March - Gurdwara Har Govind Singh, Muzaffarabad, Rawlakot Poonch 

April

April - Kirtangarh Gurdwara Mirpur 

May

May - Mangla Mata Temple

June

June - Shiv Temple of Bhimber

July

July - Shiv Temple Main Bazaar, Mirpur

August

August - Gossai Temple Mirpur

September

September - Namkian Sahib Gurdwara Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

October

October -  Raghunath Temple, Mirpur

November

November - Sharada Peeth Temple, Neelum Valley, and Manthal Buddhist Rock at Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

December

December - Sun Temple at Mandole, Poonch

 

READ | Activist groups protest against Imran govt's appointment of 'extremist elements' in PoJK
READ | Jitendra Singh says 'liberation of PoJK' next on BJP agenda, vows to achieve party's goals
READ | PoJK refugees holds Mega Sankalp rally in Jammu; say 'we want our land back'
READ | J&K: NGO writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, demands election to 24 seats reserved for PoJK
READ | J&K: BJP backs demand to reserve seats for PoJK refugees; NC questions rationale
First Published:
COMMENT