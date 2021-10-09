PoK Activist Writes To UNHRC On Targeted Terror Murders Of Minority Citizens In Kashmir

Activist from PoK and President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Development Initiative Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza recently expressed his concern about the rise of terror in Jammu and Kashmir, by writing a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). According to Nazhat Shameem, President of the UNHRC, Mirza wrote in the letter that it is crucial to emphasise that the bulk of the victims of these targeted killings are members of the Hindu and Sikh minority communities.

He continued, "Bindroo was a Hindu Kashmiri Pandit who remained in Kashmir despite the 1990 massacre and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits conducted by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and Pakistan sponsored Jammu Kashmir Liberation front. Paswan was a Hindu street vendor who belonged to the province of Bihar. And Shafi was a pro-Indian Muslim who drove a cab and was president of a local taxi stand."

"Pakistan has been infiltrating from across the Line of Control and causing havoc"

Dr Mirza also informed the UN about the murder of a school principal of Sikh faith, Supinder Kour, and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand, on the school grounds on October 7. According to him, both attended Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar's Eidgah Sangam. The Resistance Front, a terrorist organisation, claimed responsibility for the school attack. Kashmir's recent past has been brutal. Terrorists from neighbouring Pakistan have been infiltrating from across the Line of Control and causing havoc.

He further wrote that things have begun to spin out of control again since the change in command of the 10 Corps last week. As a result, the role of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the new commander of 10 Corps, in the recent intensification of terrorist attacks targeting minority groups in Jammu and Kashmir must be examined. Dr Mirza also stated that after the fall of Kabul and the Taliban's conquest of most of Afghanistan, thousands of 'jihadi terrorists' have arrived in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, and new launch pads for infiltration into the Indian union region of Jammu and Kashmir have been formed.

Pakistan's part in funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

He believes that the training of these 'jihadi' commandos and suicide bombers are taking place at the National Counter-Terrorism Center in Pabbi, Punjab. He also urged the UNHRC to look at Pakistan's part in funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that immediate UN economic and military sanctions should be imposed on Pakistan.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI