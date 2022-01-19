PoK Man Urges PM Modi To 'come & Teach Pakistan A Lesson' As Police Seals His House

In yet another instance of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) reaching out to India for assistance, a man from Muzaffarabad has pleaded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his aid. A video has gone viral on social media where the grieved man, Malik Wasim, is seen pleading with India to intervene in order to save him and his family from the brutality of Muzaffarabad officials. This comes after the PoK administration evicted him, his wife, and their children from their home. Following this barbarism, they were forced to spend days and nights beneath the open sky in the freezing weather, ANI reported.

"My home has been sealed by police and authorities. The Commissioner of Muzaffarabad, as well as the Tehsildar, are responsible for the ill-treated done to my family," Waseem was heard saying in the video. He further claimed that thousands of homes have been sealed by authorities, forcing people to live on the streets in this chilling weather. "I urge Prime Minister Modi to teach them (Pakistan) a lesson. This is your land... These are the assets of non-Muslims and Sikhs. Please come and save the people from these atrocities," Waseem added.

#Breaking #Muzaffarabad #AzadKashmir ppl invite @PMOIndia to rescue them, pleading @narendramodi for help saying that their properties belong to India & Hindus & Sikhs. Police has sealed house of a citizen & forced his family & children to live on the street in this January cold. pic.twitter.com/IJLEeOjtbl — Prof. Sajjad Raja (@NEP_JKGBL) January 18, 2022

The man was evicted from his home by the municipal administration, and his land was taken over by an influential person in conjunction with the police, ANI reported. There have been multiple cases of people being forcibly evicted from their homes by powerful persons in PoK. Residents have repeatedly demonstrated against the authorities over human rights violations and crimes against religious minorities in the region.

People in PoK demand freedom from Pakistan's clutches

It is worth mentioning that last year in September, hundreds of demonstrators flocked to the streets in PoK's Pallandari region, demanding freedom from Pakistani clutches. The protestors accused Islamabad of treating them as second-class citizens for the past seven decades, claiming that their rights had been violated. Earlier in July also people of PoK had raised slogans demanding 'Azadi' from the Pakistan government after the results of the elections in the region were announced. In a video that surfaced on social media, PoK citizens were seen sloganeering against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government demanding 'Azadi' from them.

(With inputs from ANI)