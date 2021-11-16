Poland-Belarus Crisis: Helpless Migrants Embattle Freezing Temperature; Have Hopes From EU

It was in summer this year that hundreds of thousands of immigrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia- started flocking on the 398 km long Belarusian-Poland border. The conditions on the border weren’t good but the asylum seekers, desperate to enter Europe endured it all. Over the months, their perilous journey through dense forests has only worsened with temperatures dropping to freezing points and occasional violence by border guards.

On Monday, British Media outlet Sky News, citing a source, reported that it was “too cold” at the border and the migrant camps had no protection from rain and snow. Weather forecasts predict the mercury dropping to zero degrees in the coming week along with showers of rain. For hundreds of thousands of immigrants, the only way to stay warm is to light fires from wet wood which eventually creates a blanket of thick smoke in and around the camps.

Hopes from European Union

Despite the challenging situation, the immigrants are hopeful that the European Union will favour them and pressurise the Polish Administration to let them in. However, on Monday, DW reported that the 27 member block was mulling to impose harsher restrictions on the Alexander Lukashenko regime. It is imperative to note that under the EU policy, all refugees are needed to take one of the official routes originating from Turkey to enter Europe. However, Belarus has been accused of encouraging migrants to use its border with Poland to make their way towards the heart of the continent.

Meanwhile, a discreet report by Sky News stated that Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel was in deliberating upon crisis resolving methods with Belarusian leaders. In addendum, Iraq leaders also proposed the idea of starting repatriation flights from the country. On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a report by Associated Press said. With the conflict gaining momentum, calls for its immediate resolution have increased manifold in recent weeks.

What is Russia's role in the migrant crisis?

Meanwhile, Moscow has remained a strong ally to Belarus helping Lukashenko with loans and political support. On several occasions, Kremlin has also claimed that the crisis is a result of US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also challenged the EU to offer financial aid to Belarus to deal with the influx. Meanwhile, Moscow also refuted Poland's claims of Putin being accountable for waging war using migrants.

