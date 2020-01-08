Poland Evacuates Its Ambassador In Iraq Amid Growing Tensions Between US, Iran

Foreign Ministry of Poland released a statement on January 8 saying that its Ambassador to Iraq, Beata Peksa, has returned to Poland over security reasons amid growing tensions between the US and Iran. The foreign ministry further confirmed that it was not an evacuation of the embassy but the operation was only focussed to make sure the safety of Peksa. The evacuation was held at Britain's request as Poland's high consulate is located in the British Embassy.

READ: Norwegian Refugee Council Urges 'direct Talks Among Diplomats' Over US-Iran Tensions

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz announced in an interview with private Radio ZET that Beata Pęksa, the #Polish ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated and returned to #Poland. #Iraq #IranAttacks



More: https://t.co/uMRoAL8QKg pic.twitter.com/e0eBhvG0Xa — Poland In (@Polandin_com) January 8, 2020

No casualties reported

According to the foreign ministry of Poland, only the ambassador was evacuated to ensure safety while its embassy in Baghdad continues its work. The Foreign Ministry added that Poland has been in close cooperation with the UK on this matter. The Polish defense minister said that no casualties have been reported among Polish troops stationed in Iraq. Poland is one of several European countries which claimed that their troops stationed in Iraq were not harmed in the ballistic missile strike that Iran carried on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq by launching over a dozen missiles, in the early hours of Wednesday.

READ: 'He Fought Terror, Protected European Capitals': Iran's Rouhani Shames Trump On Soleimani

UK warns Iran

Meanwhile, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace came up with a statement in the Parliament amid the tensions between the Iran and US saying that the UK has taken urgent measures to protect British national and other interests, including shipping. Wallace said the government has taken urgent measures to protect British nationals and interests in the Gulf following the killing of General Qassim Soleimani in a US drone strike.

He added that it is the duty of US to explain if its decision was "illegal or not" but said it was "clear there was a case for self-defence". The statement revealed that the UK forces in the region, including and ships were ready to help in the crisis if required. Some non-essential personnel had been moved out of Baghdad to Camp Taji, a military base situated 17 miles north of the Iraqi capital which works as the current base for around 400 members of the Irish Guards.

READ: Majeed Memon Says PMO & MEA Need To Ensure Safety Of Indians In Gulf Amid US-Iran Conflict

READ: Iran Repeats S.O.S For 'friendly' India's Intervention After Targeting US With Rockets

