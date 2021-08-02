Poland Grants Humanitarian Visa To Belarusian Sprinter Who Refused To Go Back Home

Belarusian Olympic Krystsina Tsimanouskaya on August 2 was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after the 24-year-old sprinter refused to fly home from Tokyo on August 1. The Polish foreign office reportedly confirmed Tsimanouskaya getting a visa after she claimed that her team was trying to force her on board the plane against her wish on Sunday, 1 August 2021. Subsequently, the Belarusian sprinter also sought protection from Japanese police on Monday and travelled to Poland’s embassy in Tokyo.

As per reports, the 24-year-old athlete arrived in the building in Japan’s capital in an unmarked silver van and met with officials. Reportedly, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Tsimanouskaya was in “direct contact” with Polish diplomats in Tokyo.

Kryscina Tsimanouskaya a Belarusian athlet is already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo. She has received a humanitarian Visa. Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career. 🇵🇱 always stands for Solidarity. — Marcin Przydacz (@marcin_przydacz) August 2, 2021

When did the standoff begin?

As per reports, the present standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya denounced the management of the team by Belarusian officials. Her remarks triggered a massive backlash in state-run media in the country against Tsimanouskaya who was in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. Eventually, she refused to board the plane to Belarus where she feared for her safety under the autocratic regime of Alexander Lukashenko which recently faced accusations of diverting planes to arrest a dissident journalist with a fake bomb threat.

While criticising the management, Tsimanouskaya said on Instagram that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never participated in the event. Shortly after, the sprinter then rushed to the airport but refused to board a flight for Istanbul and sought law enforcement’s help. In a recorded message which was distributed on social media, the 24-year-old runner asked the International Olympic Committee for assistance.

“I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old said in the message. Because of the track record of the Belarusian government’s handling of its critics, Tsimanouskaya feared for her safety after she realised the campaign against her on Belarusian state media. Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the foundation, told the AP in an interview, “The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus.”

IMAGE: AP

