Poland Hospice Fire That Killed 4 May Have Been Caused By Cigarette: Police

At least four people were killed and 21 were hospitalized after a fire erupted out at a hospice in Poland on January 6, according to the reports. Marian Hinca, spokesperson for the firefighters said the four dead were the patients at the hospital in Chojnice, a small town situated in northern Poland. According to the Polish media reports, one among the four died after arriving at the spot and the other three were dead on their way to the hospital.

READ: South Korea: 2 Dead, 47 Get Injured In Hospital Fire In Gyeonggi

Police suspect fire caused by cigarette

4 dead, 21 injured after a fire breaks out in a hospice in Chojnice, Pomeranian Voivodeship #poland #workplacedisaster https://t.co/0PSf200QsE pic.twitter.com/t27geSMAB3 — Horizon Intelligence (@_hozint) January 6, 2020

<#BREAKING>(#POLAND) Chojnice hospice fire, 4 killed and 20 injured> Chojnice. Pożar w hospicjum. Ofiary śmiertelne https://t.co/iSLWBU6KLV — Alberto Allen (@albertoallen) January 6, 2020

A police official, Michal Sienkiewicz told the media that they suspect the fire was caused by a hospital worker's cigarette. Among the victims who were hospitalised, one of them was a police officer who suffered smoke inhalation.

READ: Death Toll In Rio De Janeiro Hospital Fire Rises To 11

A major fire broke out in a nursing hospital in Gimpo, west of Seoul few days back leaving two dead and 47 injured, reported a South Korean news agency. According to the Gyeonggi Fire Services, the fire broke out in the five-story building. The deceased include a 90-year-old woman and there were 130 elderly patients at the time of the accident. At least 47 others suffered from the effects of smoke inhalation and six people are in critical condition. Reportedly, the nursing home occupies the third and fourth floor of the building.

According to an official at Gimpo Fire station, the smoke from the fire, which is believed to have broken out in a boiler room of the fourth floor of the building, appears to have come directly into patients’ room, quoted the Korean news agency. The cause of heavy casualties lies behind the fact that the smoke also entered an intensive care unit (ICU) directly which led to the death of two patients of ICU. All the patients have been evacuated from the hospital. All the injured are undergoing medical treatment at 11 different nearby hospitals.

READ: Girl Who Suffered Burns In Rajasthan Hospital Fire Dies

READ: Kota: Head Of Paediatric Department At JK Lon Hospital Removed As 110 Children Die