'No Data To Support That COVID-19 Cases Will Go Down In Fall': Poland Health Minister

On Friday, Poland's health minister Lukasz Szumowski while talking to the press said that there is no data showing coronavirus cases will go down in autumn. Szumowski was answering a question by a reporter on whether he expected infections to increase later in the year. Poland has recorded over 10,700 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 463 people have lost their lives. The coronavirus impact in Poland is way less as compared to the other European countries .

Read: WHO To Launch 'landmark Collaboration' To Ensure Equitable Access To COVID-19 Vaccines

Poland also extended the closure of schools in the country until May 24, which was earlier scheduled until April 26. According to reports, restrictions for air and rail transport have also been extended. Poland's borders will remain closed until May 3. Poland had announced that its May 10 election will be held by post in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the country's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is facing criticism from the opposition parties, human rights officials, international organizations for announcing to conduct elections by post, which they say may not be free and fair. Many in the country have called voters to boycott the election.

Read: Twitter Dismisses Reports Of Bots Being Used By UK DHSC To Manipulate Virus Conversations

Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has forced half the world to go under a lockdown resulting in the closure of schools, businesses, borders, etc, which experts say will bring the biggest recession since the great depression. The virus has so far killed over 1,92,000 people worldwide, with the United States, Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom alone accounting for 72% of the total casualties reported so far. The virus that has infected more than 2.75 million people across the globe is believed to have originated at a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where wildlife animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: UN Report Says Over 70 Crore Students Don't Have Access To Internet For Distance Learning

Read: COVID-19: WTO Report Says 80 Countries Have Restricted Export Of Face Masks, Other Goods

(Image Credit: AP)

