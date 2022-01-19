Poland Urges NATO To Maintain Military Drills In Eastern Europe To Counter Russia-Belarus

In response to the Russian-Belarusian drills, Poland has urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to continue military exercises in eastern Europe. "During negotiations, we pressed our NATO members to continue the policy of allied military drills," Pawel Soloch, chief of the Polish presidency's National Security Bureau, told reporters as per Sputnik.

He stated that Poland will not contemplate limiting military exercises on its soil as long as Russian military activity continues. Meanwhile, the deputy chief of staff of the Belarusian armed forces stated that the troops will participate in a joint exercise with Russian troops from February 10 to 20, the report stated.

The General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces announced on Monday (January 17) that it would conduct a surprise assessment of the Union State's forces and response capabilities in collaboration with Russia. The first part of the tests will continue until February 9, after which the two nations will perform combined military drills from February 10 to 20.

The military will rehearse to bolster sections of the state border during this time, as per the Belarusian military. Earlier in the month of November last year, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also called on NATO countries to connect the dots and "wake up" to Russian intention to destabilise the region.

It's not too late to act against Russian military buildup: Polish PM

Speaking to BBC, Morawiecki claimed that recent developments demonstrated that the Kremlin and its supporters wanted to alter the geopolitical system and "disunite" the European Union.

He mentioned that the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine, skyrocketing gas prices, and the situation on Poland's Belarus border as examples. The Polish Prime Minister further stated that it was not too late to act. Last year, Belarus was also accused by NATO and EU officials of engineering a migration crisis on its border with Poland.

NATO, Russia emphasise importance of continued discussions

It is pertinent to mention here that the security talks between Russia and NATO Council were held in Brussels on January 12. Following the meeting, the Kremlin stated that there were "no major developments" during the talks. Despite at least four hours of talks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the possibility of armed confrontation in Europe was "serious," and that no gaps were bridged during the critical dialogue between Moscow and at least 30 NATO countries.

Meanwhile, both NATO and Russia also emphasised the importance of persistent discussions, particularly on arms control and NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe.

Image: Twitter/@SolochPawel/AP