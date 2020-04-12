COVID-19: Police Issued Over 1,000 Fines Across England, Wales For Violating Lockdown

The police officials have reportedly issued more than 1,000 fines across England and Wales as people are flouting the coronavirus lockdown guidance rules. While speaking at the daily media briefing, Martin Hewitt, the Chair of the National Police Chief’s Council, said that 1,084 people have been fined for defying the lockdown across 37 police forces between the two countries. He said that a small minority of people have refused to follow the instruction and because of that the police had to use their enforcement powers.

Hewitt said, “Since the new powers were introduced, officers have engaged with thousands of people and in most cases these people have quickly understood why it's important to follow the rules and no enforcement has been necessary”.

He further added, “Officers on the ground are telling me that they're seeing a great amount of support from the public and indeed getting thanks for the role that they are playing. However, we have had a small minority of people who - despite our best efforts - have refused to follow the instruction and officers have needed to use their enforcement powers”.

However, he also explained how the fines are on average less. He said that this year the Easter weekend feels very different from previous years as people are not travelling to see family and friends or enjoying the glorious weather. He said that it ‘feels different’ for the police officers and staff, however, he added that they have ‘new responsibilities’ now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “In many ways, this feels a very different Easter weekend for all of us - not travelling to see family and friends or out enjoying the glorious weather. It feels different for the police officers and staff who are working this weekend too. They have new responsibilities; they are tackling new risks. The streets are empty, businesses are closed as we all adapt to a new way of life. But much does remain the same. Officers are still out in their communities, fighting crime, protecting victims and tackling anti-social behaviour.”

Over 78,000 confirmed cases

Meanwhile, the UK government has also set out police and military boats to patrol beaches over the bank holiday weekend as people continue to ignore social distancing rules. According to an international media outlet, forces around the country have put out warnings after several people continued to flout the rules on Good Friday. The UK government is grappling to contain the spread of the deadly virus as the country has more than 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly has already claimed nearly 10,000 lives.

