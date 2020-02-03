Union Budget
Belgium: Police Shoot Woman Who Stabbed Two People Just Minutes After London Attack

Rest of the World News

Police in Belgium has shot a woman who stabbed two people. The assailant is reported to be a woman and the attack took place minutes after the London attack.

Updated On:
Belgium

Police in Belgium have shot a suspect who reportedly stabbed two people in Ghent. This attack happened just minutes after police in London shot a man dead after several people were stabbed in Streatham. There has been no announcement by authorities on whether this attack is linked to the terrorist attack in south London.

Officers have cordoned off the area

According to reports, the suspect is believed to have attacked pedestrians with a knife near Bevrijdingslaan street in central Ghent. The suspect was taken into custody after armed police officers shot the suspect. The authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of those injured in the attack. One of the victims was stabbed in the stomach.

Read: Arrested Militant Ferried Jaish Terrorists In December 2019 Too: Officials

Read: Those Who Support Terrorists In Kashmir Are Staging Protest At Shaheen Bagh: Adityanath

An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to reports. The incident occurred after a man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing incident which injured at least two people. According to reports the suspect was recently released from prison after serving time for terrorism-related offences strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy London street before being shot by police, officials said.

Read: AAP Holds Silent Protests Against Parvesh Verma's 'terrorist Remark'

Read: Nagrota Encounter: 3 Slain JeM Terrorists Had Explosives Ready To Be Used, Says J&K Police

Published:
COMMENT
