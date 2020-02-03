Belgium: Police Shoot Woman Who Stabbed Two People Just Minutes After London Attack

Police in Belgium have shot a suspect who reportedly stabbed two people in Ghent. This attack happened just minutes after police in London shot a man dead after several people were stabbed in Streatham. There has been no announcement by authorities on whether this attack is linked to the terrorist attack in south London.

Officers have cordoned off the area

According to reports, the suspect is believed to have attacked pedestrians with a knife near Bevrijdingslaan street in central Ghent. The suspect was taken into custody after armed police officers shot the suspect. The authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of those injured in the attack. One of the victims was stabbed in the stomach.

Police shoot a woman after stabbing two people in Ghent, Belgium



The event took place this afternoon, shortly after the attack also suffered by two pedestrians in London pic.twitter.com/tjkAJyjJ5M — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) February 2, 2020

MORE TERROR: Belgian police have shot a woman who was attacking people with a knife in Ghent, Belgium. This comes hours after the terror stabbing attack in London.



-- @YeshivaWorldNews per la serie 70 anni di pace pic.twitter.com/1rDCRo7RAG — Alessandra Meloni🇮🇹🇮🇱🇺🇸🇯🇵🇨🇦 (@alessan63456465) February 3, 2020

1) Stabbings occurring hours apart in #London and Belgian city of #Ghent are being treated as terrorism. Both instances bear telltale signs of #ISIS-inspired attacks: knives, random soft targets on busy streets, etc. No claim yet from any group, though. pic.twitter.com/3yzt6Vp0r9 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) February 2, 2020

An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to reports. The incident occurred after a man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday in a terror-related stabbing incident which injured at least two people. According to reports the suspect was recently released from prison after serving time for terrorism-related offences strapped on a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy London street before being shot by police, officials said.

