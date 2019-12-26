Police Sign With Christmas Themed Message Surfaces On Internet

The Freetown police department in Massachusetts has created an innovative police warning signboard that has surfaced on the internet and managed to garner a lot of attention. The Freetown police department said in a viral post that was published on Facebook on December 24, "Happy Holidays and Stay Safe!''. The message in the signboard reads, "He sees you when you’re speeding, he knows when you don’t brake,''. He knows if you’ve had a few, so don’t go over .08''.

Drunken driving cases increases

The post has managed to get around 6,400 shares when the article was penned down as of Thursday morning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 29 people die daily in the US in vehicle crashes which involves drunken driving. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10511 deaths were reported from drunken-driving crashes in 2018.

Christmas hero

Meanwhile, a resident of Adelaide, Australia who is known as the Christmas hero for saving speeding drivers of Australia with speed camera warning. An image has surfaced on Instagram which shows a man standing on the side of a road at Mawson Lakes, in North Adelaide with a sign that read 'MOBILE SPEED CAMERA AHEAD'. The advance warning saves the overspeeding Australian drivers from paying a fine of AUD $177. The maximum penalty is $1,245 and a 6-month suspension from driving.

Many users have praised the man as a 'hero'. A user wrote, "This man deserves man of the year award." The second user wrote "Guy deserves a beer! Especially being out in the heat." An unimpressed user added, "Why do people celebrate this. Don't use your phone while driving maybe... then you wouldn't need this warning." While another user wrote, "Why can't people just do the speed limit? It could be the difference between you spending Christmas with your family or in a wooden box."

