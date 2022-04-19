Polish PM To Visit Ukraine's Lviv To Establish Designated Cities For Displaced Civilians

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has left for a visit to Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, April 19 the head of his chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, informed in a statement. The visit comes as Poland is slated to establish the designated city for the war-displaced Ukrainians arriving in the neighbouring EU nation from the east Donbass region. Refugees from Ukraine, predominantly the women and children fleeing from the eastern region of Donbass where Russian troops have started ground assaults, will find a refuge in those Polish areas, Michal Dworczyk informed.

“On the initiative of the Polish government in Ukraine, container towns are being created in Ukraine for internal refugees. Women and children fleeing Russian aggression from eastern Ukraine will find shelter there. The first of them will be opened today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Lviv” – Michał Dworczyk wrote on Twitter.

Rocket assault kills seven in Lviv

On Monday, April 18, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that killed at least seven people. Lviv's head of the district, Maksym Kozycki, informed in a telegram post that Russian rockets targeted “military infrastructure facilities”. As a result of the air raids, 11 civilians were injured, including a child, he added. Maksym Kozytsky said four Russian strikes also targetted a car tire factory that is located in the vicinity of the Polish border. Russian forces had struck 315 targets, stated the Ukrainian armed forces.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's visit to Ukraine comes a month after premiers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia visited Kyiv to demonstrate "unequivocal" support for Ukraine after the harrowing civilian killings in the northwestern towns of Bucha and Irpin. An official announcement by the Polish government office informed that the trip was organised in agreement with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire EU for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” the statement said. The ministers visited Ukraine as representatives of the European Council. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala had later tweeted that the three leaders paid a visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal. Barend Leyts, spokesman of European Council President Charles Michel, Morawiecki said in a statement, “The EU stands by Ukraine. The EU is working to provide coordinated political, financial, material and humanitarian support."