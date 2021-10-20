Politicians, Civilians Blame US Envoy For Taking 'Afghanistan To Irreversible Catastrophe'

Labelling the mission of America’s former peace envoy to Afghanistan as a “failure”, politicians and civilians, on Tuesday, criticised him for his destructive role in Afghanistan. The slander came as Zalmay Khalilzad resigned from his position after serving as Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation for three years. While US State Secretary thanked him for his services in the conflict-hit country, several leaders lambasted him for letting Afghanistan slip under The Taliban regime.

“As Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from his role, I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people. I thank Ambassador Khalilzad for his service and welcome Special Representative West to the role,” Blinken said in a statement.

‘Con Man’

Meanwhile, people in Afghanistan-politicians and civilians alike criticised Khalilzad, pinning the blame of the Afghanistan conflict on him. Afghanistan’s Former Intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil labelled the diplomat as a ‘con man’ who dragged his country into an “irreversible” catastrophe. The slew of slander was carried forward by Afghanistan’s Former Foreign Minister Rangin Dadfar, who said that Khalilzad completed his “destructive role” in a “shameful process” with the aid of some “naïve politicians.” Not only politicians but the outgoing envoy was also called out by Afghan residents who accused him of “betrayal,” according to Tolo News.

Khalilzad completed his destructive role in a shameful process. In this process, he had the support of some naive politicians and chauvinist circles. Now, we are confronted with a bunch of violent anti-civilised hurdles. — Dr. Rangin Dadfar Spanta- دکتور رنگین دادفر سپنتا (@DrDadfarSpanta) October 19, 2021

US withdrawal

US President Joe Biden on August 30 announced the completion of the massive evacuation operations from Afghanistan, thanking the US servicemen for their execution of the dangerous retrograde. The last American soldier boarded a US C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul. "They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," Biden said, as per a release of the White House.

The top democrat sparked a slew of negative responses for his haste in pulling out American troops from Afghanistan as Islamist Fundamentalist group Taliban took over the country, reestablishing a reign of terror and suppression. However, pushing back on criticisms, POTUS asserted that he has not heard of any complaints of US credibility being damaged by any allies.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP