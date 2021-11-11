Poor Harvest Could Push North Korea To Brink Of Famine| Here's All You Need To Know

A poor harvest in North Korea has triggered an alarm that the hermit nation could face a famine similar to that of the 1990s. While 42% of the country is already malnourished, as per a recent UN report, low production of food grains could push the country to the brink of disaster, according to Radio Free Asia. Besides, experts have opined that the country’s iron-fist ruler Kim Jong-Un with his relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons could deprive the country of the necessary international aid.

Why doesn't the north have enough food this year?

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is largely an agricultural economy that is still battling the repercussions of past famines. The situation is worse for citizens as they are prioritised behind the army. Last year, heavy typhoons and floods lashed out the island nation, making April to September one of the wettest periods on record since 1981. The natural disasters jointly resulted in the destruction of roughly 40,000 hectares of crops, as per a report by VOA news. Additionally, the country is also facing a dearth of fertilisers required to bolster crop production. Meanwhile, since 2020, Pyongyang has ended its trade with China, one of its main food exporters. All this in an addendum to the devastating coronavirus crisis that has pushed the country to the brink of possible famine.

According to projections by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, the North could face a shortage of roughly 8,60,000 tons of food this year. Earlier in October, dictator Kim Jong Un asked residents to consume less food until 2025. Notably, 2025 marks the year when DPRK is set to reopen its borders with mainland China.

Over 10 million Koreans malnourished

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Statistical Yearbook - World Food and Agriculture 2021, as many as 10.9 million North Koreans, or 42.4% of the population, were malnourished between 2018 and 2020. According to the report, "the economic constraints, particularly resulting from the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have increased the population’s vulnerability to food insecurity." The percentage is higher than the comparable rate of 33.8% in 2004-2006 but lower than the rate of 42.6% in 2017-2019. The UN has explained undernourishment as "habitual food consumption being insufficient to provide the dietary energy levels that are required to maintain a normally active and healthy life."

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)