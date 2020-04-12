Pope Calls For Immediate Global Ceasefire, European Solidarity In His Easter Message

Pope Francis called for an “immediate ceasefire” in global conflicts and urged for European solidarity in the face of coronavirus pandemic. Delivering his Easter message during the live-streamed mass service on April 12, the Pope also called for reduction or forgiveness debts of poor nations as they struggle to fight a global health crisis.

The Pope said that his thoughts turn in the first place towards those who have been directly affected by the coronavirus be it people who are ill or those who have died and the family members who mourn the loss of their loved ones. He also prayed to Jesus to grant strength and hope to doctors and nurses who offer a witness of love and care to the point of exhaustion and often at the expense of their own health.

Earlier on Easter vigil, the 83-year-old head of the Catholic Church had propagated the message of hope and said that it is not mere optimism but a gift from heaven which we could not have earned on our own. While calling for an end to the killing of innocent lives, the pope said that people need and bread and not guns

In this night, the Church’s voice rings out: “Christ, my hope, is risen!”. This is a different “contagion”, a message transmitted from heart to heart – for every human heart awaits this Good News. It is the contagion of hope: “Christ, my hope, is risen!”. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 12, 2020

In line with the UN's call

Pope’s message was in line with the United Nations’ appeal which has continuously been calling for a global ceasefire and supporting the low- and middle-income countries amid COVID-19 pandemic. The five United Nations envoys in the Middle East also issued a joint appeal on April 11 to the warring parties in the region to work towards the cessation of hostilities.

