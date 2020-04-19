Pope Francis Says 'time Has Come To Eliminate Inequalities' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pope Francis on April 19 called for an all-embracing vision of the world saying that leaving sectors behind would result in an even worse virus outbreak. The Pope called for solidarity at these difficult times and said that everyone should move together during this crisis. The Pope was saying Sunday Mass at a church just a few blocks away from the Vatican, which he left for the first time in more than a month. The last time Pope Francis came out was on March 15 to pray at two shrines for the end of the global pandemic. The Vatican like the rest of Italy has barred public gatherings because of which there were little to no people at his Masses.

"Now, while we are looking forward to a slow and arduous recovery from the pandemic, there is a danger that we will forget those who are left behind. The risk is that we may then be struck by an even worse virus, that of selfish indifference. The present pandemic, however, reminds us that there are no differences or borders between those who suffer. We are all frail, all equal, all precious. May we be profoundly shaken by what is happening all around us: the time has come to eliminate inequalities, to heal the injustice that is undermining the health of the entire human family," the Vatican quoted Francis as saying in his homily.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.35 million people globally and has killed over 1,61,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. China had been able to bend its COVID-19 curve, shifting the hotspot to the West. Currently, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries in the world with a recorded death toll of 15,000 and above.

