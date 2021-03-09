Pope Defends Iraq Trip Amid COVID-19, Says Decided 'after Prayer And Awareness Of Risks'

While responding to public-health concerns about his trip to Iraq, Pope Francis said that he had considered all the dangers but he trusted god to protect Iraqis. According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, various events during his visit to Iraq, involved a gathering of as many as 10,000 people in a soccer stadium. The pontiff concluded his three-day visit to Iraq on March 7 as he said that the country would always remain with him. Iraq will always remain with me, in my heart", he said concluding his last official event in the Middle Eastern nation.

During a news conference on the papal plane while returning from Baghdad, Pope said "This is one of the things that most made me think ‘maybe, maybe". According to the reports by The New York Times, he said that he thought about it a lot and prayed over it. Speaking about not wearing a mask, he said that it came from ‘within’. He further added that one who allowed him to decide this way will look after the people. READ | Myanmar security forces kill 2 anti-coup protesters in Myitkyina; 1700+ now under arrest

Pope's visit to Iraq

During his visit, Pope met Iraq’s top Shiite cleric as they urged Muslims to embrace Iraq’s Christian minority as they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence. According to the reports by AP, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said that the religious authorities have a role in protecting Iraq’s Christians. The aim of the meeting was to cool down the years of strife between the Christians and Muslims in Iraq.

The pope's visit to Iraq is a symbolic gesture towards the Christian communities of Iraq, who have for decades faced persecution in the Muslim-majority country. Sistani affirmed his interest in Christian citizens of Iraq living in "peace and security" while preserving their constitutional rights. Sistani also stressed the role religious leaders should play in protecting people who face persecution and suffer injustices.

(Image Credits: AP)