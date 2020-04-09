Pope Francis Calls COVID-19 Outbreak 'nature's Response' To Climate Crisis

The coronavirus outbreak which originated in Chian has now spread to over 200 countries and has infected more than 1.5 million people around the globe. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has said in an email interview with a magazine that he is unsure if the pandemic is ‘nature’s revenge’ but it could be “nature’s response” to the climate crisis. According to him, the pandemic is an opportunity for the world to slow down the rate of production as well as the consumption of the natural world.

Pope Francis believes that humanity did not respond to the “partial catastrophes” like Ayusttralian wildfires, floods, and the melting of glaciers, thus, coronavirus outbreak has been sweeping across the globe. Like the rest of the world, the Vatican City is also rocked with the drastic spread of COVID-19 and has entirely changed the way it operates. The Pope even celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without any public and took on Twitter to urge people to pray for prisoners on April 6 amid the unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus. According to him, the inmates who remain in the overcrowded jails during these times of pandemic “will end up as a grave tragedy”.

His payers are currently being live-streamed from inside the Vatican since early March after Peter’s square was shut amid coronavirus dread. The Pope reportedly even said that he had accepted United Nations General Secretary António Guterres’s appeal to call for a global ceasefire “which knows no borders” before inviting people to join the same. Urging the public to cease fighting, he called everyone to stop all kinds of war and hostility and promote the creation of a corridor for humanitarian aid, openness to diplomacy and attention to all vulnerable.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,516 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,970 people. Out of the total infections, 330,697 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

