Pope Francis Calls For 'peaceful Solution' In Sri Lanka & Talks Between Russia & Ukraine

Pope Francis has raised concern over the turmoil unfolding in Sri Lanka and Ukraine. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Supreme Pontiff urged all parties to work for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka. He called for a solution that benefits the poor people on the island country. Meanwhile, raising concern over the conflict in Ukraine, Pope Francis called for negotiations between the two warring countries.

Pope Francis tweeted, "Let us #PrayTogether for the people of Sri Lanka. I urge all parties to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis that especially favors the poorest, resecting everyone's rights."

The tweet by the Pontiff comes amid the continuing wave of the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The island nation has been encountering the worst economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down as Sri Lankan President after citizens held protests in Colombo demanding his resignation. People had even barged into the Presidential residence and they were seen enjoying themselves in the pool and rooms. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as acting President of the country after Rajapaksa's resignation.

Let us #PrayTogether for the people of Sri Lanka. I urge all parties to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis that especially favors the poorest, resecting everyone's rights. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 17, 2022

Pope Francis calls for negotiations between Russia & Ukraine

In a separate post, Pope Francis called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The Supreme Pontiff stated that he is close to the Ukrainians who have been suffering due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He further mentioned, "How is it possible not to understand that war only creates destruction and death, driving people apart, killing truth and dialogue? Let us #PrayTogether that negotiations might begin again." During the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis underscored that he is always close to the "tormented Ukraine" which continues to be attacked by missiles every day, Vatican News reported. He called on the international community to make efforts for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and "not to fuel the senseless war." Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has been batting for a cessation to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The statement of Pope Francis comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 140 days.

I am near the suffering Ukrainian people. How is it possible not to understand that war only creates destruction and death, driving people apart, killing truth and dialogue? Let us #PrayTogether that negotiations might begin again. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 17, 2022

Russia launched over 3000 cruise missiles against Ukraine: Zelenskyy

It is pertinent to note that Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between two warring nations have led to death and destruction in the war-torn nation. In his late-night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has used more than 3000 cruise missiles against Ukraine. He called it "impossible" to count the number of artillery and other projectiles fired by Russian forces against Ukraine, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office. Zelenskyy further said, "It is definitely possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice. Each of the collaborators. All those responsible for terror."

Image: AP