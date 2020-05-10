Pope Francis Extends Gratitude And Affection To All Moms On Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Pope Francis remembered all mothers with a special greeting at Sunday's Regina Coeli and in a heart-warming tweet that the internet called a “beautiful wish”. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, Pope wrote that as many countries celebrated Mother's Day worldwide on Sunday, he wanted to remember mothers with “gratitude and affection”. He added that he wants to entrust them to the protection of Mary.

Further, at the Regina Coeli prayer, Pope said, "Today being the day dedicated to moms in many countries, a round of applause for moms!" at the conclusion of his remarks at the day's Regina Coeli, the Vatican’s official website reported. He added that he wanted to greet all moms, thanking them for their care of families. "I remember, too, the moms who are looking upon us from heaven, and continue to keep us safe with their prayers,” he further added saying. Pope noted to his followers and Christians worldwide that Sunday is also the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, so, therefore, he said, “Let us pray to our heavenly Mom, who today, May 13th, with the title Our Lady of Fatima, helps us to continue the journey.”

Today, many countries are celebrating #MothersDay. I wish to remember all mothers with gratitude and affection, entrusting them to the protection of Mary, our heavenly Mother. Let us also remember those mothers who accompany us from Heaven. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 10, 2020

Twitters hearts the greeting

On Twitter, users thanked the Pope for the prayers and greetings as they wished a “Happy Mother’s day” to moms worldwide. “Yes Pope Francis, mothers are special people. They taught us how to care for and love others,” wrote a user. “Our mothers are so precious to us. You watched over us right from childhood until we grew up to stand on our own. We love you all. We all say thank you,” wrote another.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world ❤️❤️❤️ — Jam (@Jamvihar) May 10, 2020

MAY 10, 2020 | HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY

Our Lady of Fatima.

Pray for us.#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/YLMNzdsjAI — Leslie ✞. V. ✞ (@Solid_Believer) May 10, 2020

Amen — Romeo Luka (@RomeoLuka2) May 10, 2020

Amen! I thank the Virgin Mary and my mother. Happy Mother's Day.🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/XZTDkcWX9X — Suna Chong (@sunhwa2167) May 10, 2020

Happy mothers day #MothersDay.

May the Holy Spirit enlighten, guide and strengthen your journey to fulfill with love, dedication and donation this mission to which we were called within the divine plan, following the example of our holy Mother of Heaven, the Virgin Mary. — Leslie ✞. V. ✞ (@Solid_Believer) May 10, 2020

Thank u Holy father..

Happy mothers day to all mothers — 👑Onche👑 (@Oonchiz) May 10, 2020

Amen! Happy mother's day! — Janice Martin (@janmartin1) May 10, 2020

