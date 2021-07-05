Pope Francis 'reacted Well' To Scheduled Intestinal Surgery, Says Vatican

After Pope Francis was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013, the Vatican on July 4 said that the 84-year-old is doing well following intestinal surgery. In a statement, spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis “reacted well” to the surgery, which was done under general anaesthesia and which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled and not prompted by an emergency. Bruni further did not give any details about the surgery or how long it lasted and did not say how long the pope would remain in Rome's Gemelli hospital, however, he informed that the pontiff underwent the scheduled surgical operation for diverticular stenosis of the sigma.

Bruni said, “The Holy Father reacted well to the operation, conducted under general anaesthesia and performed by Professor Sergio Alfieri, with the assistance of Professor Luigi Sofo, Dr. Antonio Tortorelli and Dr. Roberta Menghi”.

According to AP, the pope entered the hospital early on Sunday afternoon. His surgery was carried out by a 10-person medical team. He underwent an operation for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition where sac-like pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow. It is worth noting that in addition to causing pain, the condition can lead to bloating, inflammation, and difficulty in bowel movement. It tends to affect older people more.

Pope Francis to visit Slovakia

Before the surgery, the pope appeared to be in fine health. Three hours before leaving for Rome, Pope Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September. A week the 84-year-old had used the same traditional appearance to ask the public for special prayers for the pope, which, in hindsight might have been hinting at the planned surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic.

The sprawling Catholic-run Gemelli hospital and medical school in the northern part of Rome traditionally treat popes and a part of its 10th floor is permanently reserved for them. It is worth noting that Pope Francis’ surgery appeared to be timed to coincide with a period in which he has only one public commitment, i.e., his Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square. Like every year, the pontiff had already suspended all of his general and private audiences for the month of July.

(Image: AP)