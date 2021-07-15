Pope Francis Returns To Vatican After Undergoing Colon Surgery; Extends Gratitude

The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis on Wednesday returned home to the Vatican, 10 days after undergoing surgery. The 84-year-old Pope, stopped at St. Mary Major Basilica to offer prayers. "I thank all those who have been close to me with prayer and affection during my hospital stay. Let us not forget to pray for the sick and for those who assist them," read the 'vote of thanks' message tweeted from the official Twitter handle of Pope Francis once he reached his destination.

Pope Francis had half of his colon removed on July 4 for a severe narrowing of his large intestine, his first major surgery since he assumed post in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when his audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Francis’ return from the hospital and visit to the Basilica.

Praying before the icon, Francis "expressed his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in the hospital," Bruni said in the statement. The Vatican had originally said Pope Francis could be discharged last weekend, but later said he would stay a few extra days for further recovery and rehabilitation therapy. His discharge, which was not announced in advance, was greeted with joy and prayers by visitors to St. Peter’s Square, who said they wished for his continued recovery and Italy’s recovery from the pandemic.

“I’m happy the Pope has left Gemelli hospital and has come back to his ‘world,’ among us faithful, to hopefully bring us a lot of serenity,” said Rome resident Andrea Castellani. The surgery had caught many Vatican watchers off guard: Pope Francis had shown no signs of the pain that often accompanies the intestinal problem he had, and even had a busy week before the operation. The Argentine Pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man but otherwise has enjoyed relatively robust health, with the exception of sciatica nerve pain that has flared recently.

(With input from agencies)