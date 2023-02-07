Pope Francis Reveals His Plan To Visit India Next Year; Know More

On Sunday, February 5, the Vatican sovereign and the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis revealed that he might travel to India in the year 2024. According to the Vatican media outlet, the Vatican News, when the Pope was asked by a journalist about his plans to visit other countries, the head of the catholic church said he will visit India next year after his trip to Marseilles and Mongolia later in 2023. The announcement came after his trip to South Sudan, the Pope fulfilled his major wish to visit the war-stricken country which is still engulfed in a humanitarian crisis, CNN reported.

“I think India will be next, next year. On September 29, I will go to Marseilles, and there is the possibility that from Marseilles I will fly to Mongolia, but it has not yet been decided. It’s possible. I don't recall another one this year. Lisbon,” Pope Francis said at a press conference on Sunday. In the Sunday press conference, the pope was joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields. According to the Vatican News, the Pope was addressing the journalists during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan.

Pope on expanding the circle of his trip

The Pope made this announcement when he was asked about his plans to expand his circle of trips. The Pope also talked about the prevalence of Globalisation indifference. “There is globalisation of indifference everywhere. Within a country, many people have forgotten to look at their compatriots, their fellow citizens, have put them aside so as not to think about them,” the Pope stated at the press conference. He then went on to talk about his trip around the European continent. “ I chose to visit the smallest countries in Europe. People will say: “But he went to France,” no, I went to Strasbourg; I will go to Marseilles, not to France. The little ones, the little ones…to get to know a little about hidden Europe, that part of Europe that has so much culture but is not known,” he added.